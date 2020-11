Where’s Dayna: WSWHE BOCES Team up with Saratoga-Wilton Kiwanis on Project Turkey

WSWHE BOCES Culinary Arts Students & Saratoga-Wilton Kiwanis teamed up to work on Operation Turkey! The 15-year-old program involves packaging & delivering over 100 Thanksgiving meals to members of our community.

We hope you all have a safe, and fun Thanksgiving holiday!