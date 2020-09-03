Where’s Dayna: Testament at SPAC

The pandemic disrupted the summer seasons for both the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Saratoga Shakespeare Company. Luckily, among tragedy comes innovation. Testament, which was once intended to be a stage production, to be premiered at SPAC this summer, has evolved into a virtual radio-play performance.

To listen to Testament: https://saratogashakespeare.org/testament/