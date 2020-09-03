Where’s Dayna: Testament at SPAC

Warren & Washington Counties: Ch 8 | Saratoga County: Ch 68
The pandemic disrupted the summer seasons for both the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Saratoga Shakespeare Company. Luckily, among tragedy comes innovation. Testament, which was once intended to be a stage production, to be premiered at SPAC this summer, has evolved into a virtual radio-play performance.
To listen to Testament: https://saratogashakespeare.org/testament/
