Where’s Dayna: Sgt. Eddie Ryan Tunnels to Towers

Dayna was at a very special press conference, where USMC Sgt. Eddie Ryan was gifted renovations to turn his home into a smart home, as well as have the remaining mortgage paid off.

This was all thanks to the non-profit, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, as well as donations from citizens and local sponsors, such as Upstate Mangino Buick GMC and others.