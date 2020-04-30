Warren & Washington Counties: Ch 8 | Saratoga County: Ch 68

Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB COVID 19 Interview April

2020/04/30 4:26 PM

Join Look TV as we sit down with Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB. We discuss the status of the Americade and the economic impact this pandemic has had on our community.

