iTheatre Saratoga Presents: The Man in the Brown Suit Interview

Join Look TV as we sit down with Will Severin, president of iTheatre Saratoga. We are joined by Mary Jane Hansen, Artistic Director at iTheatre Saratoga. We discuss the upcoming performance of Agatha Christie’s The Man in the Brown Suit at Saratoga Arts Presented by iTheatre Saratoga. For more information please visit www.itheatresaratoga.org