Fort William Henry Americade Interview

Written by:
2020/04/30 4:25 PM

Join Look TV as we sit down with Sam Luciano, General Manager of the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. We discuss the recent decision to move the Americade, and what the hotel is doing to keep guests and staff safe.

