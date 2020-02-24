Warren & Washington Counties: Ch 8 | Saratoga County: Ch 68

Columbia’s got CUREage Fundraiser Interview

Written by:
2020/02/24 11:55 AM

Join Look TV as we sit down with Jessica Borst, Survivor and Candidate for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2020 Student of the Year. We are joined by her aunt, Jill Borst, Executive Assistant at Bonacio Construction. We discuss her school’s team “Columbia’s got CUREage” and the funds they hope to raise to help this organization. To donate please visit https//events.lls.org/uny/unysoy20/jborst

Written by LookTV 2018 user

